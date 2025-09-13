DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DHL Group Price Performance

DHL Group stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. DHL Group has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 billion. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHL Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHLGY. UBS Group cut shares of DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DHL Group Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

