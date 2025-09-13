David Southwell Sells 12,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director David Southwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $700,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,029. The trade was a 41.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,363,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,347,000 after acquiring an additional 541,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

