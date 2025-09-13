CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,560,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $436.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.94. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $256.00 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of -366.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

