Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

