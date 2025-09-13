Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 25.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 25.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 345.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

