Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.0952.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comerica has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 392,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,647 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

