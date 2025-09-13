Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $156.86 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.