Christopher Schremser Sells 8,623 Shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $349,145.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,101,801.79. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Waystar Price Performance
Shares of WAY stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Waystar’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Waystar by 3,883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waystar by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Waystar by 9,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,577,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waystar by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,965 shares in the last quarter.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
