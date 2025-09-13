Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras (NYSE:EBR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 1886359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Stock Performance

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This is a boost from Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 700.0%. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

