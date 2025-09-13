Caxton Associates LLP Takes $325,000 Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after buying an additional 1,200,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,607,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 133.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,570,000 after buying an additional 446,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 371.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 434,988 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.6%

EL opened at $83.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

