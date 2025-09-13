Caxton Associates LLP Purchases New Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $255.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at $701,162. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

