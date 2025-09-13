Caxton Associates LLP Purchases New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($38.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

