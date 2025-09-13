Caxton Associates LLP Invests $384,000 in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,348. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,292.96. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.67 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

