Caxton Associates LLP Invests $342,000 in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $9,057,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

