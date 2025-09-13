Caxton Associates LLP Buys Shares of 8,880 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.27. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $61.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

