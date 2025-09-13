Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 24,606 EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 89,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 231,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in EZCORP by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,002,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 310,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $153,270.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,225.27. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

