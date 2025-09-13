Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 130 Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,942.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,462.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,947.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Seaboard Corporation has a 52-week low of $2,365.00 and a 52-week high of $4,038.54.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

