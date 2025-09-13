Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,670,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.06, for a total value of $3,670,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,440 shares in the company, valued at $165,705,566.40. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $361.66 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day moving average is $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.51.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 140.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

View Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.