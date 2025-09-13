Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 731143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Calix Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -153.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,300. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,065,000. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

