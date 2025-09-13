BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock Price

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of MAZE opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Maze Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

About Maze Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.