Brian Long Sells 497,700 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 497,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $2,866,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,420,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,908.16. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Brian Long sold 2,300 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $13,225.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $3,025,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.00.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTS. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 target price on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

