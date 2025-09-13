Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

