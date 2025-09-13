Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,064 JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 183,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $67.80.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

