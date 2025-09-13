Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 13,993 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 171.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.