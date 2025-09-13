Bank of America Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $185.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.24.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $159.75 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $259.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.