BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 362479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BanColombia in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $43.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. BanColombia had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts expect that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BanColombia by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BanColombia by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BanColombia in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BanColombia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BanColombia by 4,011.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

