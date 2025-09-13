Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,003 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.47 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.
