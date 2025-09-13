Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,354,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE WIT opened at $2.77 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

