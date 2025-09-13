Ascent Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 75,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 926,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,630. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

