Ascent Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 487,716 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 554,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 394,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

