Ascent Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $477.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.37 and its 200 day moving average is $466.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

