Ascent Group LLC Invests $73,000 in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ICL Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.2%

ICL stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ICL Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

