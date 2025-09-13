Ascent Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,634,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. The trade was a 40.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,345.67. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $465.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.