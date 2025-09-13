Ascent Group LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

