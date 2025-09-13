Ascent Group LLC Buys New Shares in Aura Biosciences, Inc. $AURA

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 5,766.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AURA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 6.9%

NASDAQ AURA opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $383.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, SVP Amy Elazzouzi sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $51,737.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,938.60. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

