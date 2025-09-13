Aaron Levie Sells 15,000 Shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,363,954.30. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 10th, Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00.

BOX opened at $32.53 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BOX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in BOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in BOX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

