3,781 Shares in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.7%

SWX stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

