2,271 Shares in Nordson Corporation $NDSN Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $223.17 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

