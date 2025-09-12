Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Director April Underwood Sells 3,621 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $326,324.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,527.96. This represents a 88.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

April Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, April Underwood sold 595 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $51,175.95.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $85.75 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.52.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

