Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,187 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 447.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 262.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,883.05. This trade represents a 36.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,956 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,241. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

