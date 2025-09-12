Woodline Partners LP Sells 222,337 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,337 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of YMM opened at $13.78 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

