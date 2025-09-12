Woodline Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,009 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 495.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

