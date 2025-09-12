Woodline Partners LP Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,423 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of Lumentum worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,122,000 after buying an additional 610,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,064.50. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Citigroup began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

