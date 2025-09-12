Woodline Partners LP Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,696,428.50. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $821,587.74. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $3,720,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $71.18 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

