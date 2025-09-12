Wilshire Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.0% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

