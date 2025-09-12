Wilshire Advisors LLC Has $133.56 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wilshire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 46.7% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $639.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $661.64. The company has a market cap of $665.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

