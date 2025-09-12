WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of WSC opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. WillScot has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other WillScot news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in WillScot by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in WillScot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 621,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in WillScot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in WillScot by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in WillScot by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

