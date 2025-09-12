Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in August

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,500 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WSSTF stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. Western Bulk Chartering AS has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$2.29.
