Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in August

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,500 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Bulk Chartering AS Price Performance

WSSTF stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. Western Bulk Chartering AS has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$2.29.

About Western Bulk Chartering AS

Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It engages in chartering and operating dry bulk vessels for the transportation of products, such as minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and other products; and operation of chartered-in fleet of 110-150 vessels, including time charter trip vessels and period vessels.

