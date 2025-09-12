Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Equinix worth $181,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $797.48 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $779.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

