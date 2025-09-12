Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $7.99. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,492 shares trading hands.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 303.0%. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

